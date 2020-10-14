Designing and building a hybrid cloud? Read this comprehensive report - TechCentral

Nutanix has released a comprehensive, 51-page report, compiled to give you the tools to design and build your hybrid cloud environment.

The report recommends a three-step approach that aims to combat the significant complexity that still exists today in cross-cloud management and integration. Author Philip Trautman says this approach will provide a higher level of automation, visibility and consistency across all environments, private and public, ensuring your enterprise operates at the highest level and achieves the benefits of hybrid cloud.

Designed for IT leaders and business decision makers, this report will help you assess, plan and implement this hybrid cloud strategy to achieve greater control over all IT services, regardless of where they are running.

After an early rush to the public cloud, the majority of companies are settling on a hybrid cloud strategy…

“The cloud is dramatically reshaping the enterprise IT landscape,” says Trautman. “After an early rush to the public cloud, the majority of companies are settling on a hybrid cloud strategy that can utilise resources from traditional enterprise IT, private clouds, public cloud providers and CSPs.”

For businesses still on the fence, a hybrid cloud combining on-premises IT services and cloud-based services can deliver substantial business benefits and give your company a competitive edge over less nimble rivals, he says. Additionally, bimodal IT, in which separate infrastructure is used to support traditional enterprise applications versus cloud-native applications, is best avoided.

Trautman has done extensive work for current and past industry leaders including Data Domain, LSI, Legato Systems, Microsoft, NetApp, Nutanix, SGI and Sun Microsystems. He has authored hundreds of white papers, e-books, success stories and other collateral for these and other clients.

This report, available free through the sponsorship of Nutanix, can be downloaded here.