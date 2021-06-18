Octotel boosts line speeds at no extra charge

Fibre-to-the-home operator Octotel, which was recently acquired by emerging markets investment firm Actis, is boosting customer line speeds at no cost, it said on Friday.

Two products are affected by the changes: Octotel’s current entry-level 15Mbit/s product and its 30Mbit/s plan.

“Both of these packages will be receiving substantial speed increases and, most importantly, this will be rolled out on a permanent basis,” Octotel said in a statement.

Octotel has deployed fibre-to-the-home infrastructure in suburbs across Cape Town. It competes directly with Telkom’s Openserve division as well as the Remgro-controlled Vumatel.

The company’s 15Mbit/s product, which also offers 15Mbit/s on the uplink, has been adjusted to 35/25Mbit/s, and the current 30/30Mbit/s product will move up to 50/50Mbit/s, it said.

“Formal communication has been sent to Octotel’s Internet service provider partners confirming that the changes are being implemented at no additional charge and are effective indefinitely,” the company said. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media