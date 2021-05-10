Phuthuma Nhleko to chair JSE board - TechCentral

Former MTN Group CEO Phuthuma Nhleko has been appointed as non-executive director of the JSE from 1 July and will take on the additional role of chairing the board from next year.

Nhleko, who is credited with growing MTN into a leading telecommunications player in emerging markets, has also worked as a corporate finance executive at Standard Corporate & Merchant Bank.

He has served as a non-executive director on the boards of several publicly listed companies, including Nedbank, Anglo American and BP, and currently leads the Phembani Group, which he founded in 2012. He chairs the Phembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund, which has interests in petroleum, energy, cement and resources.

Nhleko will join the JSE’s remuneration, nominations and deal committees.

“He has accepted the board’s invitation to serve as chairman-designate and will assume the role of JSE board chairman with effect from the annual general meeting to be held in May 2022.” — © 2021 NewsCentral Media