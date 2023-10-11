Pick n Pay launches Smart Shopper app in digital overhaul

Pick n Pay is launching a new Smart Shopper app that does away with the need to carry a physical loyalty card when shopping at any of the retailer’s stores.

The new app also allows Pick n Pay shoppers to track and earn benefits as well as switch loyalty points for airtime and data, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This marks the start of a new era of customer engagement and convenience for Smart Shopper as it aims to become South Africa’s most engaging loyalty programme,” the company said.

“The new app, officially launched today, enables completely digital and card-free Smart Shopper membership. Customers can seamlessly register and instantly receive a virtual card, which can be used in-store or online. Smart Shoppers can also opt for digital receipts on the app, which will be available to view immediately after each transaction.”

For the first time, Pick n Pay will also allow customers to swap loyalty points for airtime and data via its mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO, known as Pick n Pay Mobile.

Pick n Pay digital transformation officer Wayne Mhlanga said in the statement that the new Smart Shopper app is just the start of a “road map to revolutionise the programme in the coming months and years”.

“Customers increasingly use smartphones to interact and engage. We intend to meet them where they are,” said Mhlanga. “The app will now give customers more convenient ways to engage with Smart Shopper benefits, such as an easy way to check your points balance and receive the best Smart Shopper offers.”

“We have re-engineered the tech behind the app, and our new machine-learning algorithm is generating more relevant personalised discounts and new product recommendations. These updates lay the groundwork for our future plans to grow the app,” he said.

Pick n Pay said it will soon also launch a new app-only “Smart Shopper Happy Hour” initiative. “Vouchers will be loaded onto the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper app in the morning for customers to claim on a first-come basis. The vouchers are then redeemable within a prescribed shopping hour later that day. Smart Shopper Happy Hour launches with a discount of 50% off customers’ entire shop later this week. As vouchers are limited, customers are encouraged to enable app notifications to ensure they don’t miss out.”

Customers need to register their Smart Shopper cards to get these benefits. This can be done in the app, or via WhatsApp. “Customers can continue using their current Smart Shopper cards or transition to a virtual card via our app,” the company said. — © 2023 NewsCentral Media