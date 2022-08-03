‘The business of our business’: Port443 celebrates its first birthday

This week marks the first anniversary since the inception of Port443. We started the company due to our experience and understanding of the real need for a reconceptualisation of what cybersecurity operations could and should look like.

The reality is that all companies need to develop portfolios and services that are inherently secure, where a culture dedicated to cybersecurity is embedded within the organisation.

Looking back at our first year of operation, we are proud to say that we have built a solid foundation on which to continue developing propositions that fulfil this market need and at rates that are affordable for all businesses.

Nothing comes easily, however. With valued clients and partners that are integral to our success, our journey has led us through multiple milestones that we are very proud of.

One of the most important learnings has been keeping top of mind what the “business of our business” is, especially with the myriad distractions that come with running a start-up.

The responsibility that comes with providing cybersecurity services drives us continuously, compelling us to aim for the highest quality, always.

In a start-up, there really is little distinction between urgency and importance. Conversely, the difference between the highs and lows are often worlds apart. In both scenarios, we celebrate every milestone and learn from every stumbling block.

The world of cybersecurity is highly complex but will only become even more important for the digital world in which we live, a world where we all deserve to be secure.

We look forward to celebrating many more milestones, in growth, longevity and the contribution we continuously seek to make to our customers.

