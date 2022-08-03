Employee experience in call centres: don’t miss this CallMiner webinar

Call and contact centres often get bogged down by mundane, repetitive tasks that can lead to unhappy agents and poor customer service.

In an upcoming webinar with TechCentral, CallMiner plans to unpack how organisations can remove these common agent pain points to deliver greater satisfaction to their employees and improve experiences to their customers.

Join this webinar as TechCentral speaks to CallMiner’s product expert, Megan Keup, with lead consultants David Ashton and Shaily Dixit from Teleperformance, who’ll dive into the benefits of workforce intelligence and what it means to South African organisations.

They’ll share insights from a real-life customer story showcasing how a well-known utilities provider has improved agent performance and productivity while staying ahead of the curve when it comes to adherence to regulation.

Date: Thursday, 18 August 2022

Time: 2-3pm

Register here

Attendees will learn:

Practical ways to improve agent performance, productivity and experiences using data and automation;

How to empower your contact centre supervisors, agents and teams with the right tools to drive positive business and customer outcomes; and

What the challenges and priorities are within contact centres like yours in South Africa, and how they currently manage performance and improve efficiencies using technology.

Many brands see fully automated CX (customer experience) as a quick and easy way to cut costs, increase issue resolution and improve customer satisfaction. Yet the number one reason customers are directed to a live agent after a failed automated or self-service attempt is because their issue was too complicated for the machine to solve.

Truth is, call centre agents are on the frontline of many businesses, and they ultimately determine the success or failure of the end-user experience. By empowering your team with the tools to take the mundane and time-consuming elements out of the day-to-day activities, you make room for a creative, solution-driven environment.

Space is limited to 50 seats, and we are expecting an over-subscription to this event. Please register early to avoid disappointment.

We look forward to hosting you on the day.

