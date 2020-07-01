Post Office warns of big delays due to lockdown - TechCentral

If you’ve been waiting a long time for a parcel from the Post Office, the state-owned postal service says it is experiencing hold-ups due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“The South African Post Office would like to advise its customers that mail processing does not take place at the normal rate under lockdown level-3 regulations, leading to delays, particularly in international items,” spokesman Johan Kruger said.

Kruger said the Post Office only has a third of their workforce owing to regulations governing social distancing on their sorting floor at mail processing facilities. “As a result, crewing is not optimal and processing takes longer than usual.”

Kruger said transport to and from other countries is irregular and some international flights are still prohibited, which has a knock-on effect on mail leaving the country. “Although mail processing is not optimal, customers are assured that their items are not lost and will be delivered,” he said. — SANews