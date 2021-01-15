Prenesh Padayachee joins Seacom as chief digital officer - TechCentral

Former Openserve and Internet Solutions executive Prenesh Padayachee has been appointed as chief digital officer, replacing chief technical officer Claes Segelberg in an expanded role.

A former chief technology officer at Internet Solutions and a former chief sales and marketing officer in Telkom’s Openserve division, Padayachee will take on the additional role of CIO, hence the new title of CDO, Seacom said.

Incoming Seacom CEO Oliver Fortuin said Padayachee’s appointment “marks the start of exciting changes and new beginnings for our group”. Fortuin is replacing long-serving CEO Byron Clatterbuck, who announced his resignation last year. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media