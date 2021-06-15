Prosus buys edtech GoodHabitz for R3.5-billion

Naspers spin-off Prosus has acquired a majority stake in GoodHabitz, a European provider of online training for businesses, for €212-million (R3.5-billion).

Founded 10 years ago, GoodHabitz provides 150 courses across eight languages. From 2016, it expanded from its original market in the Netherlands into nine further European markets.

GoodHabitz will continue to be led by founder and CEO Maarten Franken.

“Companies around the world face big challenges effectively educating their workforces, particularly now with the explosion in home working over the last 15 months. We hope to accelerate our international growth working with the Prosus team, helping more customers build a workforce that is ready for the future through enabling more people to access online training,” said Franken in a statement. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media