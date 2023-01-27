PureSoftware releases a new version of Arttha BNPL at Africa Tech Festival 2022

PureSoftware, a global software products and services company, has launched a new module of its Arttha platform for BNPL (buy now, pay later)-as-a-service at the 25th anniversary of the Africa Tech Festival. The tech extravaganza welcomed more than 20 000 on-site and digital attendees and 300 exhibitors, alongside 5 400 trailblazing technology companies.

The Middle East and Africa BNPL market has evolved exponentially and is further estimated to grow at a compounded yearly figure of 36.2% between 2021 and 2028 to reach about US$83-billion by 2028. The release of the new version of Arttha BNPL has the potential to minimise implementation time, improve user experience and increase instantaneous access to credit at both online and offline point-of-sale terminals for both businesses and people in the Middle East and Africa region.

Udeet Bhagat, vice president at PureSoftware, says: “Arttha BNPL has been helping banks, financial institutions and fintechs to accelerate the buy now, pay later go-to-market. The platform serves digital-native users, who make up more than 23% of the population in Africa, by facilitating easy financing options at the point of sale and reducing shopping cart abandonment rates for retailers across the online and offline channels.

“With Arttha, our customers can easily launch BNPL programmes with our cloud-based plug and play APIs.”

About PureSoftware

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that has been driving transformation for the world’s top organisations across multiple verticals, including banking and financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. For more information, please visit puresoftware.com.

About Arttha

Arttha is at the forefront of creating a financially inclusive ecosystem for millions of people in the underbanked and unbanked regions of the world. It has been delivering value for more than a decade to 100+ banks and financial institutions around the world. Arttha is designed as a cloud-ready, multi-tenanted and open API-based unified fintech platform to provide an omnichannel banking experience to the users and deliver excellent business results. For more information visit www.arttha.com.