Ralph Mupita to stay on at MTN until 2030

MTN Group’s board of directors has extended CEO Ralph Mupita’s contract by five years.

Originally scheduled to run through to the end of September next year, Mupita’s contract has been extended until August 2030.

The terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed by MTN, which is Africa’s largest telecommunications operator by subscribers.

Speaking on behalf of the board, MTN Group chairman Mcebisi Jonas said in a statement to investors: “The extension of Ralph’s tenure will provide important continuity during a period of significant global and regional uncertainty.”

Complex dynamics

“It will allow MTN to effectively navigate the complex geopolitical dynamics, market volatility and macroeconomic challenges affecting the business,” Jonas said.

“Additionally, it will ensure that the company remains focused on its strategic priorities and continues to deliver on its commitments to shareholders and broader stakeholders.” — © 2024 NewsCentral Media

