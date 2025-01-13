Rand coming under big pressure

The rand was near a nine-month low early on Monday against a buoyant dollar amid an uncertain outlook for further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

At 9.42am, the rand traded at R19.18/US$. It hit R19.20/$ on Friday, its weakest level since late April.

The dollar was last trading about 0.21% stronger against a basket of currencies, after surging to its highest in over two years at the expense of emerging market currencies such as the rand.

Data on Friday showed US job growth unexpectedly accelerated in December

Data on Friday showed US job growth unexpectedly accelerated in December while the unemployment rate fell, underscoring the strength of the world’s largest economy and leaving traders heavily scaling back bets of Fed rate cuts in 2025.

On the stock market, the Top40 index was down about 1%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield up 5.5 basis points to 9.32%. — Bhargav Acharya, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: