Attention, gamers! Rapoo teams up with SA’s Prima Interactive

In a significant move bound to send shockwaves through the gaming industry, Rapoo, an esteemed Asian technology giant, has announced a strategic partnership with Prima Interactive, South Africa’s most significant videogame and peripherals distributor.

The alliance is set to assert the companies’ combined dominance over the South African gaming peripheral market, expanding Rapoo’s retail footprint while bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to consumers.

Founded in 2002, Rapoo has consistently been a pioneer in the production and development of innovative wireless peripherals in Asia. The brand made a leap in 2005 by pioneering the use of the 2.4GHz frequency band in wireless equipment, setting a precedent for the rest of the industry.

The rapidly evolving company has already made significant inroads into the South African market, offering an extensive array of peripherals including mouses, keyboards and headsets. Its foray into the gaming industry, backed by nearly 100 accolades including the prestigious IF Design and DFA awards, proves the brand’s relentless pursuit of technological advancement and superiority.

Prima Interactive, on the other hand, is a powerhouse in the retail distribution industry. Exclusively dealing with renowned Microsoft products such as Xbox, Surface and PC accessories, Prima Interactive also represents various highly reputed third-party publishers, including Take-Two Interactive Software, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts and Rockstar Games. Its product portfolio also encompasses gaming accessories such as Next Level racing seats and Thrustmaster Racing flight simulation products.

With Rapoo about to launch its latest wireless gaming range globally, expectations are high. The company’s products are anticipated to outperform competitors in terms of design, performance and value, which makes the partnership with a leading distributor like Prima Interactive incredibly timely.

Rapoo partnerships

Rob Anderson, Rapoo’s regional manager, expressed his confidence in the collaboration. “At Rapoo, we value partnerships that promote performance and value for our customers and partners. We believe that Prima Interactive is the ideal match for us.”

Echoing Anderson’s sentiments, Ian Hepplewhite, CEO of Prima Interactive, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Rapoo in South Africa. Rapoo products offer the best value for money, providing exceptional quality and technology. The V Gaming products have been tried and tested by the best in competition, and we are excited to offer these products to South Africans.”

Rapoo’s alliance with Prima Interactive represents a significant step towards increasing its presence in South Africa, with new product releases on the horizon catering to a wide range of users, from gamers to office users.

Value proposition

With its firm commitment to delivering cutting-edge wireless peripherals and its new strategic partnership with Prima Interactive, Rapoo is poised to shape the future of South Africa’s gaming industry – while creating an indelible mark in the retail space.

“We believe there is a gap in the South African market. Current offerings in this space are either low on quality or far too high on price. Rapoo offers a value proposition that will suit South Africans well,” said Anderson.

Rapoo products will be sold at all major tech retailers, both in-store and online, as well as on its own local website at rapoostore.co.za.

Rapoo has also recently launched local social media channels, providing localised content for South Africans as they hope to provide more offerings in the region. These channels are on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Rapoo

Rapoo, a wireless pioneer founded in 2002, has become a global leader in wireless peripherals. Its commitment to innovation and quality is evident in its diverse range of high-quality wireless products. With the introduction of wireless equipment utilising the 2.4GHz frequency band in 2005, Rapoo set a new industry standard. It further expanded its success by becoming China’s market leader in wireless peripherals. Rapoo’s products are now available in more than 80 countries, and its sustainable and automated production process highlights its dedication to both environmental responsibility and technical excellence. With an emphasis on gaming and the introduction of multi-mode wireless technology, Rapoo continues to shape the future of wireless peripherals while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability.

About Prime Interactive

Prima Interactive is a leading technology distributor based in South Africa with a strong focus on gaming and IT-related products. As a prominent retail-focused distributor, Prima Interactive holds exclusive distribution rights for various Microsoft retail products, including Xbox, as well as products from Epson, Thrustmaster, Next Level and Honeycomb.

Prima Interactive is also a leading gaming distributor, representing a significant portion of third-party publishers in the industry. These partnerships encompass renowned names like Take-Two, Activision, Ubisoft and many others. Prima Interactive is committed to providing exceptional distribution services, staying at the forefront of technology trends, and serving as a reliable partner for clients.