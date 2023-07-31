MTN to power traffic lights in Soweto

MTN will supply backup power to traffic lights close to its base stations to help alleviate congestion during load shedding.

MTN has partnered with the Johannesburg Roads Agency via a service-level agreement that will see the mobile operator using backup power from it base stations to keep nearby traffic lights operational during load shedding for Soweto residents.

Vodacom announced a plan earlier in July to deal with traffic light outages at intersections near its head office in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, that were causing congestion during peak-time power outages.

“By providing reliable AC power backup to traffic lights at intersections near its network stations, MTN is taking a proactive step towards enhancing traffic management in the region,” said the mobile operator in a statement on Monday.

The idea is to help with the flow of traffic in key corridors that lead commuters to highways as quickly as possible.

“To ensure efficient traffic flow at peak times, we need smooth-flowing traffic corridors that lead traffic onto highways, keeping people moving to their destinations with ease and efficiency,” said acting JRA CEO Zweli Nyati.

MTN is also creating a traffic corridor from Flora Clinic in Roodepoort to ease congestion on and off the highway from 14th Avenue, where its head office is located.

“We are engaging a number of metros to offer this solution in other parts of Gauteng and the rest of the country. Strong public and private partnerships can make such a positive impact on the lives of South Africans, and this is one such example where a simple collaboration using existing infrastructure will help decongest traffic, while also saving commuters time, frustration and money,” said MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi in the statement. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media