Relief as Eskom terminates load shedding - for now - TechCentral

Due to some improvement in the power system, Eskom will not implement any load shedding on Wednesday, the state-owned power utility said.

“Load shedding will be not be implemented today. Even though there is some improvement, we remind customers that load shedding can be implemented at short notice if there are any shifts on the system,” it said.

Eskom added that the power system remains vulnerable while several units have returned to service. In addition, good progress has been made in replenishing emergency reserves. As of 5.50am on Wednesday, unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10.5GW.

“Eskom will communicate if there is any change and will provide a prognosis for tomorrow later today.”

The power utility has requested customers to continue using electricity sparingly and to reduce demand during this period. “Eskom also wishes to remind South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health,” it said.

The power utility terminated stage-1 load shedding at 9pm on Tuesday night. — SANews