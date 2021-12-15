Review: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G is a feature-filled, 5G1-enabled device that is also more affordable than most people would expect. For many South Africans, the Galaxy A52s 5G will be smart choice right now.

5G-enabled, and packed with power, performance and cutting-edge technology, it includes fast charging, long-lasting batteries2, multi-camera setups, ultra-vivid screens, 4K video streaming, awe-inspiring refresh rates for gaming – as well as expandable memory with microSD support up to 1TB3.

Importantly for a midrange device, it is 5G-enabled so you can get access to the fastest available mobile data connection. This is an affordable device encased in sleek curves, a matte finish brought to life with an expansive 6.5-inch Infinity-O display.

The Galaxy A 52s 5G also includes One UI Core, with content and features at your fingertips so you can get to them faster.

Design and key features

Camera setup

The Galaxy A52s 5G’s multi-lens camera system offers a lot for everyone including avid content creators. You can go ultra-high-res on the 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) for crisp, clear photos night or day. With the 12MP ultra-wide camera, you can expand your viewing angle, or get all the tiny details other people may miss using the 5MP depth camera and 5MP macro camera. Now you can say goodbye to blurry photos and videos. In fact, everything you’ll do will be on point, even levelling up your fun with the popular Snapchat lenses built in to Galaxy A52s 5G’s camera. With Fun mode, you can apply AR filters to decorate your photos and clips, and find new ways to express yourself before you capture every moment. With Super Steady mode, even your videos will look smooth and stable as you record like a high-quality action camera.

Entertainment features

The Galaxy A52s 5G will easily keep you in-touch with your world, bringing the content, TV shows and movies you watch to life on a screen that feels really immersive. Then, with two awesome speakers — one on top, one at the bottom — you can get a Dolby Atmos stereo audio experience, even without earphones. The Galaxy A52s 5G even gives you the edge if you enjoy gaming. The AI-based Game Booster cuts out the distractions and Frame Booster gives the graphics a smooth, life-like motion.

Battery and performance

There is a big battery in this device. The 4 500mAh battery gives you more time to do what you love—streaming, sharing, gaming and more. The AI power management detects and adjusts to your mobile usage habits for long-lasting power, and with up to 25W of super-fast charging, your Galaxy A52s 5G gets back to full power quickly. This means whether you’re doing one task or multitasking, you get a big boost in endurance and performance. You can even store more and delete less with 128GB internal storage and add up to 1TB more via microSD card.

Security features

Built into the phone’s hardware and software, Samsung’s trusted Knox protects your phone from the minute it’s turned on. The on-screen fingerprint sensor recognises your unique fingerprint, allowing you an easy and secure way to unlock your phone. And with Samsung Pass biometric authentication services, your fingerprint provides a faster, safer authentication method for app and website login.

Additional protection

Rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, the device stands up to a metre of water for up to 30 minutes. So it’s fine to keep on playing and capturing if your phone gets a little wet.

Disclaimers

1Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier and user environment.

2Fast-charging capability through provided charger. Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4 900mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors..

3MicroSD card sold separately.

4Water resistant in up to 3 feet of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet.