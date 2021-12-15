Watch | Collaboration at its best with IBM and AWS

The strong partnership between IBM and Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers end users vital strategy and consulting expertise. Together, these powerhouses provide winning platform and in-country data centres, making hybrid cloud a reality for all organisations on their journey to the cloud.

Key decision makers of all industries are always looking to find ways to boost innovation, respond quickly to changing customer demands, and drive sustainable business transformation. For many organisations in a variety of industries, the answer is migrating their infrastructures and applications to the cloud with AWS.

While some organisations choose to migrate fast and then modernise their applications and infrastructures by adopting cloud-native technologies, others choose to modernise fast and then move to the cloud. Both approaches maximise the value of cloud migration and reduce the operational burden.

Watch this informative webinar (video above) to learn more about:

How to help your organisation drive innovation and time to market.

How advanced automation and cognitive analytics help to manage complex workloads. This benefit helps assure value realisation from AWS cloud applications.

How to help you with your user data and analytics to speed up your organisation’s digital transformation journey and use data platform services and solutions to optimise your data.

This promoted content was paid for by the parties concerned