Ricoh scores double-A for climate action, water security leadership in CDP A-list

Ricoh’s global leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change and water security disclosure has been recognised by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing the group a place in its 2023 A-list.

This double-A score marks Ricoh’s first inclusion on the water security A-list and fourth consecutive year on the climate change A-list since 2020. CDP evaluated over 24 000 companies worldwide, and only 61, including Ricoh, were recognised on the A-List in both categories.

Ricoh South Africa marketing executive Jolene Castelyn said: “Ricoh’s vision for a zero-carbon and circular economy is at the heart of our strategy, underpinned by ambitious ESG targets including significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, increased renewable energy use and decreased reliance on virgin materials.

Ricoh has positioned the realisation of a ‘zero-carbon society and a circular economy’ as material

“Our environmental goals, certified as aligning with the 1.5°C targets by the Science Based Targets initiative, reflect our commitment to advancing decarbonisation within our operations and across our entire supply chain,” she said.

“Ricoh has positioned the realisation of a ‘zero-carbon society and a circular economy’ as material. By 2030, we aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our group companies by 63% and in our entire supply chain by 40%, compared to 2015 levels, and achieve a 50% renewable energy ratio. Furthermore, recognising the critical importance of water resources, we are actively working to reduce water usage across the Group, in line with our circular economy aspirations.”

Enhancing its disclosure based on the task force on climate-related financial disclosures (TCFD) framework, Ricoh has been publishing TCFD reports since 2021 and circular economy reports since 2022 to showcase its initiatives to address climate change and resource circulation to its stakeholders.

Ricoh will continue to contribute to solving social issues and achieving the sustainable development goals through its business activities with its business partners and customers.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over US$136-trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts; and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

More than 24 000 organisations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23 000 companies – including listed companies worth two-thirds global market capitalisation — and over 1 100 cities, states and regions participating. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero-carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the science-based targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.