MultiChoice strikes deal to bring Paramount+ to Africa

Paramount Global, a US broadcaster, has signed a deal with South Africa’s MultiChoice Group to bring the Paramount+ streaming service to the local pay-TV operator’s platforms.

The content will be accessible through Showmax and the DStv app.

“This agreement is part of Paramount’s strategy to expand the Paramount+ brand in more ways around the world, including making it available as a direct-to-consumer streaming service, through bundled partnerships in key markets as well as through branded destinations in local markets through licensing deals,” said Paramount Global in a statement on Monday.

Paramount Global has implemented the “branded destination” strategy in numerous markets including Greece through Cosmote, Belgium via Streamz and the Philippines with Blast TV.

The partnerships are managed through licensing agreements between the operators, and in the MultiChoice case, Paramount+ content will be accessible via the DStv and Showmax apps as branded, clickable icons.

According to Paramount Global, the deal offers African audiences access to new and returning TV series and feature films that include Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Special Ops: Lioness and Survivor. Productions from CBS, Paramount+ Originals, Showtime and Paramount Pictures will all be available on the platform.

The deal follows recent renewal of MultiChoice’s agreement with CBS competitor Disney last week, extending the agreement to carry channels including National Geographic, Disney Channel and ESPN through to 2027.

Paramount Global hasn’t said when the Paramount+ service will launch on the DStv and Showmax apps — TechCentral has asked the company for feedback and will update this article once the information is received. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media