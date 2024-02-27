Student accommodation crisis means sales soar at The One Stellenbosch

The One Stellenbosch is rapidly springing to life under the eye of a consortium of some of South Africa’s most seasoned developers, together with construction firm WBHO. The development is on track for delivery in December 2024 in time for the 2025 academic year.

The new private student residence is well on track to deliver 508 units in December 2024. Nothing of this magnitude in the premium student accommodation category has been built in South Africa and the developers mean to deliver a product that exceeds buyers’ and future students’ expectations.

There have been 375 sales since the launch – 68 of which were this year. Given that prices have been on the rise since launch and are expected to climb further due to increasing scarcity, now is the perfect opportunity to invest.

The development has attracted savvy property investors who have snapped up either individual or multiple units. Recently, there has been a large surge in sales to parents of existing or future Stellenbosch University students – partly due to the severe shortage of quality accommodation in the student town.

Demand for premium student accommodation in Stellenbosch Central is severely outweighing supply, the effect of which can be seen in the form of the rise in rental enquiries for The One. With just under 10 months until completion, the development has already received more than 1 500 student rental enquiries for 2025, most of them coming via word of-mouth. This indicates an extremely promising future for the development.

The developers hope to make the surrounding suburb more pedestrian-friendly and connect it to the university campus.

The One has led to a group of developers in the area raising over R40-million allocated to this vision, with funds earmarked for 11 projects ranging from major security upgrades to enhance student safety; re-developing pavements to prioritise non-motorised transport and developing pedestrian-focused spaces along the route. These upgrades will have commenced by the time The One hands keys over to owners and accepts its first group of student residents in 2025.

The One has been expertly and specifically designed with student needs in mind – from social spaces that include a courtyard, resort-style swimming pool, woodfire braai areas, themed kitchens on every floor and a covered outdoor lounge, to academic amenities such as a study centre, study desks in each room, outdoor workspaces and high-speed Wi-Fi throughout.

There’s also a restaurant, fitness centre, coffee shop, cinema, e-gaming room and convenience store – all demonstrating how every lifestyle need has been considered. Communal backup power solutions make sure there is always power to the common areas, including the study centre, lifts, stoves in the kitchens and Wi-Fi, throughout periods of load shedding – especially important during exam time.

The One is backed by leading South African residential and commercial property investors and developers including Buffet Investments, KLT, Hackprop, Johan van der Merwe and Yieldex, who between them have delivered numerous successful residential and hotel opportunities in South Africa and abroad over the past 15 years.

Whether you have a child going to study at one of Stellenbosch’s many tertiary institutions or are looking at investing in the robust student accommodation asset class, now is the time!

