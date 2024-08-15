R40-million precinct upgrade project commences in Stellenbosch

The One, a purpose-built student development that has been on everyone’s lips since its launch in late 2022, is nearing completion, with the first batch of students arriving in early 2025.

Keeping the build on track during the Cape winter has been a monumental feat for the development team and construction stalwarts, WBHO. Now, as the development transforms from render to reality, the exciting and much-talked-about Dennesig Precinct upgrades have commenced.

New epicentre for student living in Stellenbosch

In a ground-breaking initiative, in conjunction with the Stellenbosch municipality, more than R40-million of development contributions have been earmarked for deployment within the precinct, resulting in massive advantages for students during their short commute between The One and the Stellenbosch University Campus.

This substantial investment further cements Dennesig’s position as the fastest growing and most forward-thinking student node in Stellenbosch and amplifies the suburb’s appeal even further.

The allocated funds will support multiple critical infrastructure projects, focusing on major improvements to the quality of student life in the precinct. These upgrades include the redevelopment of streetscapes and sidewalks to prioritise non-motorised transport, along with the creation of pedestrian-focused spaces along the route.

The comprehensive plan ensures a safer, more accessible and student-friendly environment, facilitating a smoother and more secure journey for all.

The One student development

Sales at The One have skyrocketed in 2024, and with only about 20 units remaining, scarcity of these sought-after units is growing. With the student accommodation crisis gaining momentum again, The One is becoming an even more appealing investment for parents who wish to secure their children’s accommodation for 2025 and thereafter.

The One is backed by leading South African residential and commercial property investors and developers, including Buffet Investments, KLT, Hackprop, Johan van der Merwe and Yieldex. Together, they have delivered numerous successful residential and hotel opportunities in South Africa and abroad over the past 15 years.

Whether you have a child going to study at one of Stellenbosch’s many tertiary institutions or are looking at investing in the robust student accommodation asset class, now is the time!

