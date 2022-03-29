Rise to the Challenge with the new Redmi Note 11 Series from Xiaomi

The day is fast approaching when Xiaomi will launch its newest models of smartphone in South Africa, the Redmi Note 11 Series.

While smartphone launches are a dime a dozen these days, the phones that are part of the Redmi Note 11 Series offer features and specs certainly to be excited about. Mark 5 April 2022 in your calendar and watch the live-streamed launch event on Xiaomi South Africa’s Facebook page or YouTube channel from 7pm to 8pm.

And what would a launch be without prize giveaways? Viewers who tune into the Facebook live stream will stand a chance to win over R60 000 worth of prizes, including the new smartphones in the Redmi Note 11 Series.

Rise to the Challenge

Continuing the legacy of the Redmi Note Series, which has seen some impressive affordable models over the years, the two new devices are being launched under the theme of “Rise to the Challenge”. This was chosen to reflect Xiaomi’s commitment to question continually what is possible and bring even stronger specs and features with each generation of smartphone.

Equally, the theme reflects the attitude and spirit of the younger generation, who have the courage to not be afraid, not stagnate, and not give up in the face of challenges and unknowns. They love to take on challenges, challenge the norm and make the ordinary extraordinary with their creativity.

The Redmi Note Series has proven to be very popular around the world over the years, selling more than 240 million smartphones globally by the end of 2021.

Expect powerful upgrades to the Redmi Note 11 Series’ camera system, charging speed, display and system-on-chip (SoC), all packed into a trendy, flat-edged body design. The Redmi Note 11 Series aims to be the perfect companion in life by making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than ever before, at very affordable prices.

Its predecessors

The Redmi Note Series is always about bringing flagship tech to midrange devices, meaning more people than ever before can access great features. The Redmi Note 7 and 8 Series were pioneers of some of the best camera technology available, bringing 48-megapixel and 64MP cameras to the midrange, at a time when others were still offering 12MP cameras. The Redmi Note 9 Series brought 30W fast charging, and its standout features were the long-lasting batteries and solid performance. The Redmi Note 10 Series gave users access to a 108MP camera at very affordable prices, and was also praised for its modern features, powerful processors and pricing. Xiaomi has improved these features to make them even better, while also taking note of user feedback to address any smartphone elements which could be improved upon.

More than just smartphones

For those who don’t know, Xiaomi is more than just a smartphone brand. Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an internet-of-things platform at its core. There’s an array of products to make life more convenient and fun. Some of these products will also be showcased at the Redmi Note 11 Series launch event, so tune in on 5 April on Xiaomi South Africa’s Facebook page or YouTube channel at 7pm to find out more.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 9 July 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing its vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovation, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. The company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no 3 globally in the third quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, more than 400 million smart devices connected to its platform as of 30 September 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.