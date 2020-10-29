 SA finalists named in Huawei Apps UP Global Developer Competition - TechCentral
Promoted Content

SA finalists named in Huawei Apps UP Global Developer Competition

Judges Gerald Neves (SovTech) and Peter Matthaei (Namola) during the Huawei global Apps UP Competition SA judging day

Creativity, design-thinking and innovation were all on display as the finalists in the South African phase of Huawei’s global Apps UP Competition were announced.

Seventeen apps, all of which integrated one or more of Huawei’s HMS Integration Kits, made the shortlist. The developers are competing to claim the top spot in one of three competition categories: Most Outstanding App, Most Outstanding Game and Most Socially Impactful App.

All the finalists will also move on to the regional phase of the competition (Middle East, North Africa and Southern Africa, or MEA), where judges will shortlist 20 top regional apps. Public voting of the MEA shortlisted apps, as well as the finalists from the other global regions, will then take place from 5 to 19 November. The winners of the global competition will be announced toward the end of November.

Based on set global criteria, 17 South African developers were given the opportunity to present their app creations to a panel of local expert judges, who experienced the apps first-hand on Huawei devices. Here are the apps which made the finalist shortlist:

Most Outstanding App category

App nameDeveloperApp summary
PrackerXolile MbebeA price tracking app
PedySeyi OgunbowaleAn on-demand physical therapy sessions app
MiFalconFSK Electronics SAA security app
Swift ReportHero EntertainmentA misconduct reporting app

Most Outstanding Game category

App nameDeveloperApp summary
GauntletZane EspinA space action game
Slug HunterBlue Desert StudiosA space action game
CrosswordifyCharles OkotA crossword digitisation app
RapSteadyHero EntertainmentA musical game

Most Socially Impactful App category

App nameDeveloperApp summary
ClikClik TechAn event finder app
Essential Medical GuidanceEMGuidanceA medical guide app
Load Shedding NotifierBrent KleineibstA load shedding awareness app
Chat2Cars Chat2Cars LTDAn automotive repair app
SharCourse WD The ProviderAn educational awareness app
MediPrice Michael Ndjibu LukusaA medical guide app
Matric 2020 Ultra-DeepAn educational resources app
My Pregnancy JourneyMy Pregnancy JourneyA pregnancy educational app
Coresthetics CorestheticsA personalised fitness app

The winners of the three Huawei Apps UP categories will be announced in the near future, so keep an eye out for the news!

The judging experience

The esteemed judging panel consisted of top industry experts, including Matsi Modise (SiMODiSA), Duqingcheng (Huawei), Andrew McHenry (Mobile Monday South Africa), Peter Matthaei (Namola), Moataz Mohammed (Huawei), Maurice Lau (Silicon Burg), Gerald Neves (SovTech), Michelle Potgieter (Huawei), Ranka Jovanovic (ITWeb) and Ritesh Sewsaran (Absa).

Speaking on her judging experience, Matsi Modise said: “There were some very cool apps, different spectrums of development, and some cutting-edge ideas. I would love to see more women developers next time.”

Judge Ritesh Sewsaran praised the day calling it an “outstanding event”, adding: “The apps presented were of a high quality and showed real innovation. I believe this contest has highlighted the high level of developers we have among us. The judges were of high quality and a pleasure to interact with.”

Judge Peter Matthaei agreed that the apps were of a high quality but wanted to see more apps that addressed African pain points. He concluded: “I hope this is the beginning of creating a bit more of an ecosystem in South Africa and a bit more institutional knowledge around how to create apps. The originality is definitely there, the technical skills are definitely there, now we just need to start focusing a little bit more on thinking about how we grow our users and how we engage our users after we’ve acquired them.”

All these apps can be found and downloaded from Huawei AppGallery. Visit the store now by clicking here from your Huawei smartphone.

