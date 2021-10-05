SA innovation NoPBX delivers company switchboards in less than 8 minutes

It’s now possible for South Africans to create a business PBX system — and start making business calls on their new business phone number — in less than eight minutes.

This is according to a recent survey of 100 NoPBX clients who created a new NoPBX switchboard and made their first switchboard business call in 7.24 minutes or less.

Prior to the launch of the South African-developed NoPBX, “PBX-over-GSM” system (that seamlessly binds your users’ existing mobile phones into a low-cost, full-featured switchboard without the need for any other infrastructure), corporates and SMEs alike would typically wait days or weeks for VoIP (voice over Internet Protocol) or traditional fixed lines, handsets and other telephony equipment to be delivered and installed at their premises.

NoPBX’s PBX-over-GSM technology is a world first developed in South Africa

Aside from the relatively fast setup times of the NoPBX clients mentioned above, the broad average setup time for all NoPBX systems is still under 20 minutes (18.24 minutes to be exact), according to the survey conducted last week.

“Business owners have seldom faced so many hurdles and critical influences outside of their core business. With so much background noise going on, it’s important to simplify as many routine business processes as possible, both at a cost and management level. Being able to make business calls that reflect your business number properly on the receiver’s side, just by setting up a cloud PBX system online and downloading an app, is a huge leap forward in communications effectiveness and simplicity,” says Anton Potgieter, MD of Trabel, the Cape Town-based developers of NoPBX.

GSM

NoPBX’s PBX-over-GSM technology is a world first developed in South Africa, and benefits enormously from using GSM, a technological backbone designed from the ground up for encrypted, dedicated, secure voice communication. The NoPBX solution runs calls over the existing GSM mobile networks that are highly secure and impervious to the many types of fraud and call quality issues that have plagued VoIP-based PBX users for many years. PBX-over-GSM also, of course, totally eliminates the ever-looming issues of cable theft and power failures.

Further locking down security, the NoPBX smartphone app authenticates itself to its host PBX automatically without the need for user intervention, by using your securely validated GSM cellphone number (MSISDN) to identify you instead of using complicated (and hackable) usernames, passwords and IP configurations.

South Africans should be especially proud of this world-leading example of mobile innovation developed right in our own backyard

In summary, with NoPBX, complicated voice-over-data streams (which are prone to both security and call quality issues) can now be replaced with pure cellular simplicity controlled through the unique NoPBX phone-dialler app. Its unique architecture allows for unparalleled phone system security complemented by an innovative, scalable pricing model suitable even for single-line businesses.

“There’s no more accessible PBX than NoPBX and South Africans should be especially proud of this world-leading example of mobile innovation developed right in our own backyard. On top of it all, the call quality is unmatched,” says Potgieter.

About Trabel and NoPBX

Trabel (Pty) Ltd is a South African technology development company founded in 2019, based in Cape Town and operational throughout South Africa. NoPBX is a cloud-hosted PBX-over-GSM system, with Android and iOS connectivity. More information can be found at www.nopbx.co.za.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned