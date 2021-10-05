TechCentral Webinar: Achieving cyber safety in an OT/IT converged world

With increased borderless networking, the need to have visibility across hybrid networks that stretch across traditional IT infrastructure, physical network infrastructure, software-defined networking, operational technology (OT) networks and multi-cloud network domains is paramount for organisations.

With the potential for exposure and the criticality of services at stake, it’s no wonder OT networks have become such an attractive target for adversaries.

OT environments have typically focused on managing operational risk to maximise availability and reliability. As such, the objectives of IT teams in charge of cyber-risk management have not aligned with those of engineers overseeing OT systems and devices.

Skybox integrations with leading OT security platforms such as Claroty give organisations with ICS and Scada systems a way to gain crucial visibility across the hybrid IT/OT environment.

Date: Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Time: 10am to 11am

The line-up for the day

Alastair Williams, director, sales engineering, Emea, Skybox Security

With security experience spanning two decades, Williams serves as the director for sales engineering in the Emea region at Skybox Security. Prior to joining Skybox, Williams held various roles at Symantec including principal security consultant and security architect as well as senior product and product marketing manager. He also held pre- and post-sales security positions at AXENT Technologies. Based in the UK, Williams is a frequent speaker on cybersecurity topics in Europe and around the world.

Tomer Ben Shalom, director, business development, Emea, Claroty

Tomer has decades of experience in leading business development and revenue contribution to cybersecurity firms including Claroty, Radware and Bidspirit. He shares his expertise by illustrating business value through business and technical use cases to help organisations understand the benefits they can realise. Claroty’s innovative approach to monitoring and securing ICS helps industrial organisations gain control without disrupting industrial processes and production.

The session will be hosted by TechCentral’s Daniel Robus.

