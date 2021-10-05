Codehesion is hiring: Great job opportunities for developers

Codehesion is one of South Africa’s premier development companies, and its rapid growth has created great opportunities for developers.

The company is looking for qualified frontend and backend developers to join its growing team of dynamic software specialists.

Preference will be given to developers who have some experience using .NET , C#, React, React Native, Angular or Ruby on Rails.

In return for your skills, Codehesion provides:

A competitive salary and a lot of room for professional growth.

A chance to boost your CV by joining a reputable software development company with a focus on being your personal best in a productive and fun environment.

The opportunity to do something meaningful and impactful by partnering with great clients on greenfield projects.

You can connect with Codehesion on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.