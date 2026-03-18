SA is off the FATF grey list – now it’s time to modernise compliance

South Africa’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in October 2025 marked a pivotal moment for the country’s financial services sector.

Originally added due to weaknesses in its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) framework, South Africa’s removal recognised substantial progress in strengthening its regulatory regime and fulfilling the commitments outlined in its 22-point action plan.

Now that regulatory credibility has been strengthened, compliance is no longer confined to risk mitigation. With financial institutions well positioned to accelerate market expansion, compliance operations are a catalyst for growth. Those that leverage a centralised, always-on operating model will be best placed to leapfrog the competition.

Turning point for South African financial institutions

South Africa’s removal from the grey list reduces the risk of cross-border restrictions and enforcement actions, enabling improved international collaboration and renewed investor confidence. For financial institutions, this creates favourable conditions to drive growth and acquire new customers, provided compliance capabilities are scalable and future ready. With its financial crime prevention architecture significantly reinforced, South Africa’s financial institutions now face a unique opportunity to reimagine how they onboard, serve and grow their customer base without compromising compliance.

However, regulatory expectations will remain high. Avoiding regression requires sustained investment in robust AML/CFT controls. Institutions cannot afford to revert to fragmented, manual compliance processes. To maintain regulatory credibility while enabling expansion, firms must adopt a unified, AI-enabled approach spanning the entire client lifecycle. In an increasingly competitive and innovative market, AI-powered client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions offer operations teams a practical and transformative way to enter this next phase with confidence and control.

Client lifecycle management as a growth engine

Many institutions remain constrained by fragmented client data, duplicated processes and inefficient onboarding workflows. These structural inefficiencies erode profitability, limit scalability and increase operational risk. Slow and cumbersome onboarding processes contribute directly to client abandonment. Research by Fenergo estimates that globally, financial institutions lose US$2.7-billion annually due to inefficient onboarding.

At the same time, compliance costs continue to escalate. The average global operational cost for financial institutions in 2025 is $72.9-million, with a significant proportion attributed to outdated, manual KYC and AML processes. These antiquated systems create friction for both employees and customers while driving unnecessary expense.

Reframing compliance and operations as a strategic advantage rather than a cost centre requires centralisation and automation across onboarding, ongoing maintenance and regulatory reviews. A centralised lifecycle strategy elevates customer satisfaction, positioning compliance as a driver of profitability rather than an inhibitor. A streamlined, client-centric CLM approach delivers measurable value by:

Enhancing operational efficiency: Centralised processes eliminate duplication and reduce manual intervention;

Centralised processes eliminate duplication and reduce manual intervention; Strengthening risk management: A consolidated client view improves auditability and regulatory confidence; and

A consolidated client view improves auditability and regulatory confidence; and Building business agility: Unified data enables faster decision-making and more responsive client service

Using AI to power an always-on operating model

In addition to adopting a centralised approach to client lifecycle management, developing an AI-powered, always-on model is also a key tenet of a modern, future-proofed approach.

South African financial institutions have advanced significantly in hybrid and multi-cloud adoption in recent years, creating the technical foundation for AI-powered transformation. However, this rapid digitalisation has often left compliance and operations functions behind.

Modern financial institutions operate in real time; they are always on and continuously connected. Traditional compliance models, meanwhile, function periodically, responding when regulatory triggers arise. Institutions that don’t close that gap risk creating fragmented, inefficient operations which allow threats to slip through the net. Those that embrace an always-on operating model gain competitive advantage.

An always-on operating model is one that runs continuously by automating manual tasks while keeping human decision-making firmly at the helm. This automation frees humans to scale judgement and decision-making. Because an always-on operating model represents a fundamentally new approach, it can’t be achieved with traditional solutions like increased resources or incremental automation. It requires AI, specifically agentic AI, which has been designed to run continuously, just like the rest of the business.

Agentic AI represents a new generation of AI systems characterised by a higher level of autonomy and decision-making capability. Unlike generative AI, which primarily enhances productivity at the task level, agentic AI operates with greater autonomy and outcome ownership across end-to-end processes.

Work is redesigned into a collaborative model where AI co-workers manage repetitive, data-intensive workflows while human expertise focuses on judgment and oversight. These capabilities can deliver productivity gains of 200% to 2 000%, fundamentally reshaping compliance operations.

Sustaining momentum through intelligent transformation

South Africa’s removal from the FATF grey list is not an endpoint; it is an inflection point. The strengthened AML/CFT framework provides credibility and stability, but sustained success depends on operational evolution. Financial institutions now have a clear choice: maintain compliance as a reactive obligation or elevate it into a strategic growth engine.

By embedding AI-powered client lifecycle management across onboarding, maintenance and review, institutions can align regulatory resilience with commercial ambition. Centralised data, automated workflows and agentic AI capabilities enable an always-on compliance model that mitigates risk and enhances customer experience. Growth and governance are no longer competing priorities. For South Africa’s financial institutions, intelligent client lifecycle management is the mechanism that unites them, transforming regulatory progress into long-term competitive advantage.