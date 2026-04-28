AI governance: the key to growth for SA’s financial institutions

Advanced AI is reshaping how financial institutions operate and drive growth. At the same time, South Africa’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF’s) grey list has signalled renewed regulatory confidence and improved international collaboration, providing the right conditions for market expansion. Now is the time to embed AI governance frameworks that maintain institutional trust and allow firms to capitalize on opportunities for growth.

Anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) compliance operations, a financial services mid-office function, are an area ripe for AI transformation.

As an essential but non-revenue-generating function, compliance operations were designed for a slower world, traditionally operating periodically. However, South Africa’s rapid digital transformation in recent years is changing how quickly compliance teams need to respond to risks. Transactions move instantly across borders, and financial crime networks are increasingly sophisticated, exploiting speed, scale and fragmentation. Staying ahead in this new risk landscape calls for an always-on operating model.

AI, and specifically agentic AI, has the potential to help compliance operations run continuously

Client due diligence is performed during the onboarding process and revisited periodically depending on client risk and regulatory obligations for KYC. Once the client is onboarded and making transactions, transaction monitoring systems trigger alerts if anomalies happen, but these are frequently cluttered with false positives that require manual intervention. The result is a fundamental mismatch: risk evolves continuously, while static compliance responds intermittently.

Together these factors create a compelling business case for AI transformation in compliance operations. However, without trusted execution, South Africa’s financial institutions face hurdles in agentic AI adoption. After removal from the FATF grey list, ongoing regulatory credibility is paramount.

Financial institutions must embed strong guardrails across the AI lifecycle to reap the benefits of agentic AI without introducing unanticipated drawbacks. The use of agentic AI in regulated settings must not only be effective but also trustworthy.

Enabling continuous compliance with agentic AI

AI, and specifically agentic AI, has the potential to help compliance operations run continuously like the rest of the business. Agentic AI represents a new generation of AI systems with greater autonomy and decision-making capability.

Generative AI improves efficiency within existing workflows, while agentic AI redesigns how workflows are carried out. Compliance professionals move from execution to setting intent, defining guardrails and intervening only when complexity or risk demands it.

In this model, AI agents can synthesise client history, policy interpretation and contextual signals across fragmented ecosystems. Onboarding processes and periodic reviews are no longer snapshots in time, but continuously updated assets. Transaction monitoring is also transformed, as AI agents identify suspicious transactions in real time and support timely intervention, reducing false positives and identifying true positives otherwise undetectable by legacy technology.

All this is achieved within tight guardrails, governed by human oversight and regulatory requirements. AI decision-making is subject to clearly defined rules, limitations and human oversight.

The role of human judgment and control

The paradigm shift required to fully realise the potential of agentic AI isn’t technical but organisational. To capture the agentic AI advantage, compliance leaders must move focus from tasks and individuals towards orchestrating agentic AI systems by managing intent, boundaries and outcomes.

Best practice starts with a risk-based framework. Not every AI use case carries the same regulatory or customer impact, so it is important to classify risk use cases and align governance requirements to the assigned risk level. Controls must be engineered into the AI lifecycle, not simply documented in a policy document. High-risk use cases require stronger traceability, explainability and oversight, while lower-risk cases can move faster with lighter controls to drive efficiencies.

Why rigorous governance is key

Success with agentic AI in regulated functions is achievable only when there is trust in every outcome it generates. This is critical not just for operational understanding but for satisfying regulatory expectations, which remain high following South Africa’s removal from the FATF grey list.

Every decision must be explainable, with no opaque reasoning underpinning the actions of AI agents. This requires capturing and logging every AI action, including which agent triggered the action, when it occurred and under what conditions. Those overseeing AI agents should also review historical activity and decision paths to track the rationale behind specific outputs in context.

Conclusion

AI agents can analyse large volumes of unstructured data from diverse sources, uncovering insights and risks that manual processes could miss. This ability to enhance data quality addresses a longstanding bottleneck in AML/KYC operations.

Yet this must be balanced with rigorous protections. Privacy remains non-negotiable, and ironclad data isolation should be in place. This approach addresses regulatory expectations for fairness and transparency.

By enabling an always-on operating model, agentic AI presents an opportunity for the compliance industry to fundamentally re-architect how AML/KYC work is performed.

However, this re-architecture is only safe when governance is treated as a foundational requirement rather than an afterthought. Agentic AI in compliance operations creates an advantage only when governance and trust are integral to its operational lifecycle. The levels of autonomy applied to an AI agent are flexible, but the trustworthiness and governance of the AI system are not.

About Fenergo

Fenergo is a global leader in AI-powered solutions for client lifecycle management (CLM), specialising in know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance transformation for financial institutions. By leveraging agentic AI and automation to bolster CLM, Fenergo empowers organisations to streamline operations, reduce costs, automate compliance processes and enhance client experience across over 120 jurisdictions. Its FinCrime Operating System, powered by agentic AI, enables firms to supercharge efficiency gains, while maintaining governance and control in line with global AI regulations. For more information about Fenergo’s market-leading AI-powered KYC/ AML solutions, visit www.fenergo.com, connect on LinkedIn or e-mail [email protected].