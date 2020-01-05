Samsung sets date for rumoured Galaxy S20 launch - TechCentral

Samsung Electronics said it will introduce new products at an event in San Francisco next month.

The launch of “new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences” will take place on 11 February at 11am local time (9pm South African time), the South Korean company said.

In a teaser, it showed a rectangle and a square, a potential introduction of Galaxy S series and a clamshell foldable smartphone.

There has been speculation Samsung may name its flagship model the S20, instead of the S11 as had been expected. The official name of the smaller version of the Galaxy Fold has not been announced yet.

Samsung launched its first Galaxy Fold in February last year, but the smartphones priced at US$1 980 a unit effectively went on sale only in September because a severe defect in the original design led to a months-long delay. — Reported by Sohee Kim, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP