TCS | Sandile Dube on Equinix and South Africa’s data centre boom

Nasdaq-listed Equinix has completed construction of the first phase of a new data centre in Johannesburg, part of a R7.5-billion commitment to building cloud infrastructure in South Africa and the rest of the continent over the next five years.

The company’s South African MD, Sandile Dube – a former country manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and a former executive at Dimension Data (now NTT Data) – tells TechCentral Show host Duncan McLeod about the new Johannesburg data centre, which is located in Isando on the East Rand, and what type of clients it’s hoping to attract.

In the interview, Dube chats about:

Equinix’s African investment plans and where it intends to build data centre facilities and why;

The Isando data centre and what it offers;

The Equinix company and its investment focus – including its investments in West Africa;

Whether there is an overbuild of data centres taking place in South Africa. Can market demand sustain the level of investment taking place?; and

How Equinix differentiates itself in an increasingly crowded market.

Don’t miss a great interview!

Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: