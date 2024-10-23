Bookmarks | Huawei makes its divorce from Android official

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Huawei makes divorce from Android official with HarmonyOS Next launch: Huawei has officially launched HarmonyOS Next, marking its complete break from Android. The new OS no longer supports Android apps but has gained support from major Chinese platforms like Meituan and JD.com. With 110 million lines of code, it promises a 30% performance boost and extended battery life. However, Huawei currently has no plans to release HarmonyOS Next outside of China. Read more on The Register . DM

Apple Magic Mouse, Trackpad and Keyboard are finally getting a long-awaited refresh: Apple’s Magic Mouse, Trackpad, and Keyboard are set for a long-overdue refresh, potentially launching alongside the M4 Mac line-up in October. The new versions will switch to type-C charging, addressing one of the biggest complaints about the awkward charging port placement on the Magic Mouse. While details are limited, fans are eager for improvements in ergonomics, travel and overall usability – something even Tim Cook struggled to defend in interviews. Read more on Gizmodo . DM

Meta bans accounts that track celebrity jet travel, including for Zuckerberg: Meta has banned accounts tracking celebrity jet travel, including Mark Zuckerberg’s, citing privacy concerns and the risk of physical harm. This mirrors Elon Musk’s 2022 decision to ban similar accounts on Twitter, now X. Critics argue these moves show how social media giants prioritise the privacy of billionaires over public access to data. Jack Sweeney, who runs the suspended accounts, has questioned the platforms’ transparency and fairness. Read more in The Wall Street Journal (hard paywall). DM

Blade Runner 2049 producer sues Elon Musk for image used in Cybercab launch: Alcon Entertainment is suing Elon Musk and Tesla for copyright infringement, claiming that Tesla used AI-generated images mimicking iconic scenes from Blade Runner 2049 in its Cybercab launch. Alcon had previously denied Musk’s request to use imagery from the film, accusing Tesla of exploiting the film’s brand to boost the product’s appeal. The lawsuit also alleges significant financial harm, as Alcon is negotiating with other car makers for its upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series. Read more on Engadget . DM

Yelp disables comments on the McDonald’s that hosted Trump after influx of one-star reviews: Yelp temporarily disabled new reviews on the McDonald’s in Feasterville, Pennsylvania that former US President Donald Trump visited Sunday, following an influx of unusual comments describing Trump’s criminal convictions, demeanour and customer service skills with mostly one-star reviews. More on CNBC . TS

Netflix shuts down ‘AAA’ gaming studio, high-profile devs leave the company: Netflix has shut down its triple-A gaming studio set up in southern California, leading to the exit of several high-profile developers from the company and sparking questions about its gaming ambitions. More on IGN . TS

Chinese scientists claim they broke RSA encryption with a quantum computer — but there’s a catch: The promise of exponentially greater computing power through quantum computing has caveats, with the threat to RSA encryption – the key to secure transactions on the internet – chief among them. Chinese researchers have used it to break 50-bit encryption. Read more on Live Science . NN

11 futuristic gadgets that you will want to buy: From haptic backrests to multifunction tech-infused side tables and fully electric autonomous delivery drones, this list shows some of the coolest new gadgets available this year. Watch the video by Future Tech on YouTube . NN