Showmax adds 7 streaming news channels for lockdown - TechCentral

MultiChoice-owned video-on-demand provider Showmax has added seven live news channels to the platform to keep subscribers up to date during South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown.

The channels are:

BBC World News

SABC News

Sky News

CNN

Newzroom Afrika

Al Jazeera

Euronews

If the demand makes it worthwhile — in other words, if viewers use the channels regularly — they will become a permanent fixture on Showmax, a spokesman told TechCentral.

The channels are available in South Africa on Web (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge), Samsung (2017+) and LG (2014+) smart TVs. Android (4.4.0 or higher) and Android TV should go live later on Thursday, Showmax said, while iOS and Apple TV will be added “shortly”.

The development comes after pay-television service DStv, also owned by MultiChoice, said it would offer free access to its 24-hour news channels, including to non-subscribers, through its DStv Now streaming service. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media