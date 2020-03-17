DStv opens news channels for free, even to non-subscribers - TechCentral

MultiChoice Group-owned pay-television service DStv is offering free access to its 24-hour news channels, including to non-subscribers, it said in a statement on its website.

In response to the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus – which causes Covid-19 – MultiChoice has opened BBC World, CNN, eNCA, SABC News, Newzroom Afrika and Euronews Now for free to all viewers, including those who don’t have a DStv subscription.

The channels are available through DStv Now, MultiChoice’s online streaming platform that is available on PCs, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and Xbox consoles. The move comes ahead of the rumoured imminent launch of the company’s “dishless” streaming product.

“Staying informed about the latest news on the virus is the first step in stopping its spread,” MultiChoice said in the statement, dated 11 March, explaining why it’s opening the news channels to everyone with a broadband connection.

“While we are grateful that we have not yet had a single incident within our organisation, we are working hard to ensure we keep our employees, suppliers and customers as safe as we can. We are implementing the recommended measures to assess and minimise potential risk of transmission of the coronavirus in our facilities,” said MultiChoice South Africa CEO Mark Rayner. – © 2020 NewsCentral Media