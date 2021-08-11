Showmax expands live sports offering

MultiChoice Group-owned Internet streaming provider Showmax is upping the ante in the streaming wars, offering access to all matches of the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

The matches will be available in markets across Africa on Showmax Pro, the platform’s premium tier, which also recently live-streamed the Tokyo Olympics.

Sports content is provided by Showmax sister company SuperSport, which gives the platform content not available on rival streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The new season of the Premier League, which will consist of 380 fixtures, begins on 13 August.

Other European football on Showmax Pro includes La Liga, with games in the Spanish league beginning on 13 August. In Italy, the Serie A campaign opens on 21 August. Showmax will also show the local DStv Premier League and South African viewers will be able to watch the UEFA Champion’s League, too.

Showmax Pro costs R449/month (R225/month on mobile), while the base entertainment tier is priced at R99/month. SuperSport on MultiChoice’s DStv satellite television platform continues to offer a far wider range of sport than Showmax Pro, including cricket and rugby. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media