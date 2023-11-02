Showmax locks out South Africans living abroad

Some Showmax subscribers living outside Africa are losing access to the MultiChoice Group-owned streaming platform, leaving them unable to stream their favourite shows.

A UK-based South African on Tuesday took to X/Twitter to vent her frustration after being greeted by a lock screen when she tried to open her Showmax app.

“So Showmax has cancelled all accounts outside Africa … how am I meant to finish The Wife now?” asked @mamiperez_.

The flurry of comments that followed suggested that users living overseas are not surprised that their ability to view Showmax would come to an end, but it seems the timing was out of sync with what the MultiChoice subsidiary had previously told subscribers.

“As of 1 December 2023, Showmax will no longer be available outside of sub-Saharan Africa. This is a strategic decision to allow the business to focus specifically on the African market,” said a 2 October notice on the Showmax website, to which TechCentral was referred a MultiChoice spokeswoman.

What seemed to annoy users the most was that they had been billed for the current month even though their access to the platform had been revoked. “My problem is the fact that they said they are discontinuing it in December but we can’t access our accounts and they still took money from us?” said @mamiperez_.

Showmax 2.0

MultiChoice declined to comment further. The group is working hard to launch the revamped Showmax 2.0, expected before the group’s year-end in March.

It is unclear whether Showmax 2.0 will be available outside Africa, but the closing remarks of the note to international subscribers on the Showmax website suggest won’t be.

“The new Showmax will be available in 44 markets in sub-Saharan Africa. There are a few African countries that will not have access to Showmax at launch but details will become available soon,” it said. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media