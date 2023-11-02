Local start-up Moodswing bets on music messaging as next big thing

Moodswing, a local start-up founded by music producer Jimmy Muteba, is a soon-to-be-launched app that allows users to add music to their voice notes and video calls. And Muteba hopes it will change the way people communicate.

The app, which will be available from mid-December, aims to enhance chat-based messaging by catering to variations in users’ moods by giving them the ability to express their emotions through sound.

TechCentral spoke to Muteba, who is also CEO at Moodswing, to learn more about the start-up’s goals.

You can even share audio emojis for that perfect emotive reaction to messages from friends and family

“Music is the language of emotion, so it’s crazy that it’s almost 2024 and the three billion people using messaging apps don’t have the tools to communicate using the most universal language on earth, music, in their daily conversations. We can fix that,” Muteba said.

Moodswing can be downloaded as a standalone app. Users create unique melodic messages on the platform and share them with other users on the app or export them to their preferred messenger like WhatsApp or Apple’s iMessage.

There is also a plug-in option that allows users to access Moodswing’s functionality within their preferred chat app, removing the need for them to leave their preferred platform when they want to create and send music-enhanced messages.

On first use, users create a unique audio profile that helps Moodswing’s artificial intelligence tools make relevant sound-clip suggestions from a vast music library spanning various genres. Users can choose to use a single clip or part thereof, or cut and join multiple clips to create unique medleys that they can share with other users or save for later.

Moodswing: music and tech

Status messages can also be enhanced with music to better communicate mood, while a “Vibes” feature adds background music to live voice and video calls.

“You can even share audio emojis for that perfect emotive reaction to messages from friends and family,” said Muteba.

Muteba’s journey in the music industry has placed him at the intersection of music and technology on multiple occasions, with his creation of the Airtel Trace Music star mobile song contest, the first of its kind internationally, being one of his most notable achievements.

He has also collaborated with international artists Wyclef Jean, Akon and Keri Hilson. His partners at Moodswing are chief technology Jacques Brosens, who holds a PhD in human-computer interaction, and chief operating officer Glody Elonga, who holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering and brings analytical and financial acumen to the business.

Moodswing’s advisory board features SweepSouth co-founders Aisha Pandor and Alen Ribić, Trace Group CEO Olivier Laouchez, author and brand strategist Carlotta Rossi Spencer, and Summit Africa co-founder Tomi Amosun. Moodswing is raising pre-seed funding.

Users will be able to access Moodswing through an ad-supported free tier or an ad-free subscription for $1/month. Artists across Africa will be able to contribute to the platform by adding clips of their music to the platform and getting paid for their work. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media