Miner Sibanye-Stillwater hit by cyberattack

Johannesburg- and New York-listed resources giant Sibanye-Stillwater has been hit by a cyberattack on its global IT systems, it told investors on Thursday.

It said there has been “limited disruption” to its global operations, and implemented containment measures the moment it became aware of the attack. This allowed it to isolate the affected IT systems and safeguard company data.

“Sibanye-Stillwater takes this incident seriously and is committed to addressing the cyberattack,” it said in a statement published on the JSE’s stock exchange news service.

“Our efforts remain focused on working towards the full remediation of the effects of this attack. We are voluntarily reporting this incident to the appropriate regulators and will provide further updates as necessary,” it said, without specifying the nature of the attack or how the attackers were able to gain access to its systems.

Sibanye-Stillwater is a multinational mining and metals processing group with a diverse portfolio of operations, projects and investments across five continents. It is one of the biggest global recyclers of PGM (platinum group metals) vehicle catalysts and has interests in mine tailings retreatment operations. It is also one of the world’s biggest primary producers of platinum, palladium and rhodium, and is a major gold producer. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

