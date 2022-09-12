Solid8 Technologies’ global vendors bring cybersecurity to South Africa

Solid8 Technologies is a value-adding distributor bringing the best global cybersecurity software, vendors and expertise that solve important security challenges and increase cyber resilience across the domains of data security, identity governance, network security, OT security and threat intelligence.

About our vendors

Ava cloud-native video security connect the dots to proactively and rapidly investigate events. Safeguard your people and assets with proactive surveillance, all on an open cloud video management platform.

Comforte AG creates tokens of structured data. Applications can process tokenised data, eliminating the exposure of sensitive information while preserving the business logic. With powerful structured data privacy, data security and automation technology, organisations can be more agile and meet their compliance needs, secure their own applications and products, and embrace SaaS, cloud and cloud-native strategies.

DocAuthority gives companies clear insights into their unstructured data. Automatically index and catalogue unstructured files and documents to define the data you have, what it contains, where is resides and who has access to it, allowing you to concentrate on your day job.

Military-grade network detection and response, IronNet gives you the advantage needed to defend and stop threats when organisations collaborate and share intelligence. Collective Defense offers a new approach to defending as a community to stop threats together in real time.

Qush's machine learning and policy engine allows you to understand context, recognise behavioural patterns and identify incidents. Discover insider risks, educate your people, enforce policies and prevent data loss with Qush.

Zero-trust identity realised: Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud has a microservices architecture and cloud solution providing leading identity governance administration, application access governance and hybrid cloud privileged access management from a single pane of glass.

Skybox Security gives you complete visibility of your attack surface. Skybox's Posture Management Platform aggregates and normalises millions of data points and creates a digital twin of your entire hybrid multi-cloud and OT networks. It's cyber hygiene taken to the next level with a risk-based context aware approach to prevent breaches, discover vulnerabilities and prioritise your efforts.

Attack Path Management from XM Cyber proactively closes security gaps. Stop slowing down the progression of the attackers. It's time to stop them… Illuminate and eliminate the attack paths leading to your crown jewels.

With all our vendors, we bring best-in-class of cybersecurity to the local market.



Focused attention. Limitless potential.