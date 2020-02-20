Stage-2 power blackouts back until the weekend - TechCentral

Eskom will implement stage-2 rotational load shedding until the weekend, it said on Thursday. Rolling blackouts will begin at 9am.

The latest round of power cuts will end only on Saturday morning at the earliest and are due to the loss of three additional units overnight, the state-owned power monopoly said.

“There is a high probability that load shedding will continue over the weekend as there is a need to replenish reserves for the coming week.”

As of 5.30am on Thursday morning, unplanned outages or breakdowns stood at at 11.9GW, while planned maintenance was at 4.7GW.

“Emergency reserves are currently being utilised to supplement the shortage in capacity.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media