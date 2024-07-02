Standard Bank rubbishes claims of a security breach

Standard Bank has denied reports that it has suffered a security breach. This follows a torrent of complaints by some of its customers on social media on Tuesday.

Users who reported “dodgy” transactions on their accounts voiced frustration at their inability to access the banking app or get through to the bank’s call centre to report the fraud due to high call volumes.

“A WARNING to anyone that banks with Standard Bank. Check your accounts. There’s a massive security breach with that bank & they are going about their day as if NOTHING happened. Several fraudulent transactions were attempted on my account last night. 3k gone with no explanation,” X user @ayandamthethwa_ posted on Tuesday morning.

Standard Bank can confirm that there has been no breach of its system

Among those affected is three times Comrades Marathon champion Gerda Steyn, who posted on X: “Trying to report fraud @StandardBankZA but nobody picking up the phone… been on hold for over a hour already!!”

In a statement at lunchtime on Tuesday, Standard Bank acknowledged having issues with its call centre, but insisted that its systems had not been breached.

“Standard Bank can confirm that there has been no breach of its system. Standard Bank would, however, like to apologise to customers for delayed responses when calling the call centre. This is due to a spike in month-end transactions,” a spokesman for the bank said.

The bank advised customers to make use of their banking app or internet banking to manage their cards or report fraud. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

