Steve Jobs’ superyacht in billionaire ‘bumper bashing’

Venus, the yacht late Apple founder Steve Jobs designed with Philippe Starck, got in a minor accident in Naples with Lady Moura, a luxury vessel owned by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Salinas, who is vacationing in the Mediterranean off the coast of Italy, posted a video on X showing Venus slowly drifting towards his yacht while his crew frantically yelled and whistled trying to prevent the collision.

“I’d like to know what the captain and crew were doing that they didn’t see a yacht the size of mine in front of them,” Salinas wrote.

He urged clients of his Grupo Elektra retail chain to purchase Apple products to help Jobs widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, pay for the “inconvenience”.

“It will take a lot of polish to get that scratch out,” Elektra quickly replied on X, with a link to its online shop.

Jobs worked for years on the Venus design while already stricken by cancer, according to a 2014 Starck interview.

Representatives from Emerson Collective, the family office of Powell Jobs, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment sent via e-mail. — Cyntia Barrera Diaz, (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP