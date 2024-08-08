Naspers CFO Basil Sgourdos to retire

Basil Sgourdos, the long-serving chief financial officer of Naspers and its European spin-off Prosus, will retire from both companies at the end of November 2024.

Sgourdos, who had been with Naspers for 29 years, joined the company in 1994 as the finance manager of the South African division in MultiChoice. He later took on several other global leadership positions within the group before being appointed chief financial director of Naspers in 2014 and of Prosus since its listing in Amsterdam in 2019.

Naspers and Prosus chairman Koos Bekker said in a statement that during his nearly three decades with the group, Sgourdos “contributed to the establishment of the group as a leading global e-commerce company, creating significant value for shareholders”.

The search for a successor will now take place. “The market will be advised of this decision in due course.” — © 2024 NewsCentral Media

