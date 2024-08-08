Q&A with Hlengiwe Mbambo, founder and CEO of OriginalNerds

Hlengiwe Mbambo, founder and CEO of OriginalNerds Communication, shares her insights in celebration of National Women’s Day on 9 August.

She reflects on the significance of the day, emphasising the progress made and ongoing challenges women face, including domestic violence and workplace discrimination.

Mbambo also discusses her personal journey of overcoming cancer and leading her award-winning digital PR agency, highlighting the crucial role of her team, the #OriginalNerds.

She hopes her story will inspire others to harness their resilience and embrace the strength of community on this important day.

National Women’s Day is approaching. What does this day mean to you?

National Women’s Day is a profound reminder of the incredible progress we’ve made as women, but it also highlights the ongoing challenges we face. It’s a time to reflect on our collective journey and the formidable obstacles women encounter every day, from domestic violence to workplace discrimination and beyond. This day honours the strength of those who have paved the way, and calls us to continue striving for equality.

Can you share a bit about your personal journey and how it has shaped your perspective on resilience?

My journey from battling cancer to becoming an award-winning business owner is a story of immense resilience. Overcoming cancer was one of the toughest challenges I’ve faced, but it also strengthened my resolve and deepened my appreciation for perseverance. Winning the Best Emerging Digital PR 2024 award is a testament not only to my personal triumph but also to the broader potential of women everywhere to achieve greatness despite the odds.

What role has your team, the #OriginalNerds, played in your success?

The #OriginalNerds have been absolutely crucial in this journey. Their unwavering support, dedication and belief in our shared vision have been key to our success. Navigating the path of entrepreneurship in South Africa comes with its own set of challenges, but their innovation and commitment have made this journey both possible and profoundly fulfilling. Our victory reflects what we can accomplish when we stand together and support one another.

As your team continues to grow, what has it been like to lead them?

Leading the #OriginalNerds has been an incredible honour and a rewarding experience. Our team’s growth has brought new dynamics and challenges, but it’s also a testament to our collective success. At the heart of our office culture is respect for one another and a commitment to delivering quality work for our clients. It’s inspiring to see our team embody these values every day, and it drives me to continue fostering an environment where creativity and excellence can thrive.

What does winning the Best Digital PR award for 2024 mean to you and your team?

Winning the Best Digital PR award for 2024 is an incredible honour and a significant milestone for OriginalNerds Communication. It’s a recognition of our hard work and dedication, and it showcases our commitment to excellence in the digital PR sector. Being celebrated by the MEA Markets African Excellence Awards is a humbling experience, and it motivates us to continue striving for excellence and contributing to the prosperity of the African business landscape.

How do you hope your story will inspire others this Women’s Day?

I hope my story encourages others to harness their own resilience and embrace the support systems around them. National Women’s Day is a perfect opportunity to celebrate our collective strength and the spirit of imbokodo – the rock upon which we build. If my journey can inspire even a few people to overcome their challenges and achieve their goals, then that would be a wonderful outcome for this special day.

