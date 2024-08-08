Unlock the power of hyper automation with this Ovations survey

One of the most transformative trends at the forefront of digital revolution is hyper automation. Ovations Technologies, a leader in driving digital transformation in South Africa for over 25 years, is excited to introduce its latest value proposition: Ovations Hyper Automation.

In the ever-changing world of technology, businesses must be agile, adaptable and always one step ahead. Technological advancements are transforming industries, and companies are increasing pressured to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences and drive sustainable growth.

Ovations Hyper Automation represents a paradigm shift that goes beyond traditional automation processes. It is a holistic, business-driven approach that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technologies such as process mining, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation (RPA) and conversational process automation into a unified and continuous value chain.

Unlock the power of this revolutionary approach and drive unparalleled growth and innovation for your business

Unlike siloed automation solutions of the past, this human-centric philosophy harnesses the strengths of both intelligent automation and human workers, fostering innovation and growth.

At the core of Ovations Hyper Automation is a commitment to empowering employees, liberating them from mundane tasks and enabling them to focus on higher-value work that requires creativity, critical thinking and emotional intelligence.

Ovations is also partnering with First Distribution and TechCentral to host an exclusive executive IBM Lunch & Learn discussion on 10 September 2024. This event will showcase IBM's cutting-edge AI platform, watsonx, and its powerful governance, risk and compliance solution, IBM OpenPages.

These advanced solutions can empower organisations to drive innovation, enhance decision-making and ensure regulatory compliance. This powerful combination of AI-driven analytics and robust GRC management further solidifies IBM's position as a leader in enterprise solutions.

