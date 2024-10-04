Brunch & Learn: unleash the power of IBM AI – watsonx and IBM OpenPages

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a critical tool for businesses seeking to drive innovation and optimise operations.

IBM’s AI platform, watsonx, stands at the forefront of the technology revolution, offering a suite of tools designed to unlock the power of AI for organisations across industries.

With its comprehensive capabilities in AI governance, compliance and risk management, watsonx is enabling businesses to scale AI confidently and responsibly.

A recent Brunch & Learn session, hosted by TechCentral and sponsored by IBM, Ovations and First Distribution, brought these opportunities into sharp focus, exploring how watsonx and its components, such as watsonx.governance and OpenPages, are driving the future of AI implementation by ensuring responsible governance, risk management and compliance in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Watsonx: latest updates and news from IBM

IBM’s watsonx platform represents a strategic leap forward in AI technology, providing an integrated environment for training, deploying and governing AI models. One of the most exciting updates from IBM is the platform’s expanded ability to support a variety of machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) models, giving businesses the flexibility to leverage the power of AI tailored to their specific needs.

Recent updates also include a robust, AI-assisted decision-making framework that streamlines complex processes such as data preparation, model development and deployment, helping businesses unlock faster and more accurate insights. Furthermore, IBM continues to prioritise ethical AI, and watsonX is equipped with tools to monitor bias, ensure fairness and enhance explainability in AI models, which is essential for responsible AI adoption.

IBM has positioned watsonx as a key solution in industries ranging from healthcare and finance to supply-chain management and retail. These industries are now able to harness the capabilities of AI in more efficient ways, with enhanced automation, smarter insights and scalable models that allow for faster decision making.

Diving deeper into watsonx.governance

One of the standout components of the watsonx platform is watsonx.governance, which provides a structured framework for managing the lifecycle of AI models, ensuring that they are deployed ethically and in compliance with relevant regulations. This is becoming increasingly important as AI adoption grows, and organisations face pressure to demonstrate that their AI-driven decisions are transparent and fair.

Watsonx.governance helps businesses maintain control over their AI systems through continuous monitoring and reporting, which ensures that AI models are performing as intended. The governance framework addresses critical aspects such as:

Bias detection and mitigation: Identifying and mitigating bias in AI models is essential to ensuring fairness in decision making. Watsonx.governance includes tools to detect bias in training data and model outputs, allowing for corrective actions to be taken.

Identifying and mitigating bias in AI models is essential to ensuring fairness in decision making. Watsonx.governance includes tools to detect bias in training data and model outputs, allowing for corrective actions to be taken. Transparency and explainability: Businesses need to understand and explain the decisions made by AI models. The governance module includes features that provide explanations of AI-driven decisions, increasing trust among users and stakeholders.

Businesses need to understand and explain the decisions made by AI models. The governance module includes features that provide explanations of AI-driven decisions, increasing trust among users and stakeholders. Compliance and risk management: As regulatory scrutiny around AI increases, watsonx.governance helps organisations ensure that their AI models comply with evolving laws and regulations. By offering automated reporting and documentation, businesses can demonstrate accountability in AI usage.

Through demonstrations at the Brunch & Learn session, Ovations and IBM showcased how watsonx.governance can be seamlessly integrated into existing workflows to provide continuous oversight, making AI not only more powerful but also safer and more reliable for organisations.

A closer look at IBM OpenPages

IBM’s OpenPages platform is another integral part of the IBM ecosystem, specifically tailored to enhance governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management. OpenPages allows organisations to automate and streamline their GRC processes, reducing the complexity of managing risk in a fast-changing regulatory environment.

OpenPages uses AI-driven insights to help organisations manage their risk profile and comply with regulations more effectively. It allows companies to gain a holistic view of enterprise risk by integrating data from across the organisation, automating reporting and providing real-time insights into compliance status. With OpenPages, businesses can manage a range of risks, including operational, financial and cybersecurity risks, all within a single platform.

Key features of OpenPages include:

AI-driven risk identification: OpenPages uses AI to identify emerging risks and provide predictive insights. This allows organisations to act proactively, mitigating potential risks before they become major issues.

OpenPages uses AI to identify emerging risks and provide predictive insights. This allows organisations to act proactively, mitigating potential risks before they become major issues. Regulatory compliance monitoring: OpenPages helps organisations keep track of evolving regulatory requirements, automating the process of compliance monitoring and reporting.

OpenPages helps organisations keep track of evolving regulatory requirements, automating the process of compliance monitoring and reporting. Customisable dashboards and reporting: The platform provides users with customisable dashboards that display risk and compliance data in real time, helping organisations make informed decisions quickly.

IBM and Ovations conducted several demonstrations during the Brunch & Learn session showcasing how OpenPages can transform risk management by automating time-consuming tasks such as risk assessments, reporting and regulatory compliance. These demos highlight how AI can reduce manual work while increasing accuracy and providing deeper insights into the risk landscape.

As AI continues to permeate every industry, IBM’s watsonX stands out as a platform that empowers businesses to harness AI’s potential while navigating the complexities of AI governance and risk.

Watsonx.governance ensures that AI models are governed with transparency, accountability and fairness

From the latest innovations in AI model development and deployment to comprehensive AI governance and risk management solutions, watsonx offers a complete suite of tools to help organisations deploy AI responsibly and effectively.

Watsonx.governance ensures that AI models are governed with transparency, accountability and fairness, while OpenPages provides unparalleled support for governance, risk and compliance management. With the right tools and technologies, organisations can confidently unleash the power of AI to drive innovation, growth and success.

To learn more and get in touch with any of the speakers, you can reach out here.

TechCentral, IBM, Ovations and First Distribution thank all of those who participated in the Brunch & Learn discussion.