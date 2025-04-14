PS5 prices could be headed higher in South Africa

Sony has announced price increases for its market-leading gaming console in key markets – and South Africa may be next in line for a price bump.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced at the weekend that it was increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 consiole in several key regions, prompting a wave of discussion and concern among consumers worldwide.

News regarding the PS5 price increases came directly from Sony Interactive Entertainment through a post on the PlayStation blog on Sunday.

The price hikes, which take place with immediate effect, impact the PS5 Digital Edition, with prices rising as much as 25%.

The recommended retail price (RRP) of the console is now €500 in Europe and £430 in the UK. In Australia, both models experienced a price hike, with the Digital Edition now costing A$750 and the standard PS5 with a Blu-ray drive priced at A$830. New Zealand also witnessed an increase, with the Digital Edition reaching NZ$860.

“Select markets in Emea not listed above may also receive RRP increases. Please check with your local retailer and direct.playstation.com where available,” Sony said. Emea is short for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Consumers don’t appear to be amused with the news. Online platforms like Reddit have seen users expressing disappointment and frustration at Sony’s decision.

Expensive hobby

Many gamers voiced the opinion that it’s unusual for console prices to rise midway through their life cycle, and there are concerns about the increasing cost of gaming as a hobby.

One wag suggested Sony could be strategically raising prices ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, anticipating high demand for the next instalment of the game, which in past releases has driven console sales higher.

The consensus among analysts appears to be that this midlife price increase breaks traditional patterns in the console market, likely driven by a combination of inflation, exchange rate fluctuations and the potential fallout of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs wars.

The price hikes have also sparked concerns in the gaming community about the potential pricing of the PlayStation 6.

A spokesman for Sony’s South African PlayStation distributor could not immediately be reached. However, the distributor, Koodoo, told consumer tech website stuff that price increases might be in the works.

“SIE is increasing the retail price due to the challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates. Local dynamics are duly considered, and we are currently working with SIE to define local pricing,” it reportedly said. — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

