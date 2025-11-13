Valve’s Linux console takes aim at Microsoft’s gaming empire

Valve on Wednesday laid out its most ambitious hardware push ever: a living-room “Steam Machine” console, a new Steam controller and a “Steam Frame” VR headset – all running SteamOS, Valve’s Linux-based platform.

Crucially, Valve isn’t naming a price yet, but it did reveal the launch window: early 2026.

At a high level, Valve is bringing back the Steam Machine idea with a compact, TV-first box that boots SteamOS and plays your existing Steam library – the clearest console-style pitch the company has made to mainstream players.

Valve will no doubt want time to tune the bill of materials, especially with RAM and SSD prices skyrocketing

Alongside it, Valve showed a second-gen Steam controller and unveiled Steam Frame, a wireless, streaming-first VR headset with eye-tracked “foveated streaming” built in (and not locked to the headset – the tech can work with other eye-tracking headsets via Steam Link).

Early hands-on reporting by US media highlights some thoughtful hardware touches on Steam Frame (like opposing speaker drivers in the head strap to cancel vibration that can mess with inside-out tracking), and a broader message from Valve engineers: there’s no Steam Deck 2 until chips deliver a true generational leap, but SteamOS is expanding beyond x86 chips, with ARM seen as increasingly viable for future devices.

Valve hasn’t published prices for the new console or headset. That omission matters because Sony’s PS5 Pro reset the “premium console” price ceiling, and Microsoft is reportedly actively exploring far higher price points for boutique hardware. If Valve launches with keen pricing, it will pressure PlayStation and Xbox; if it strays too high, Steam Machine risks becoming a niche, enthusiast device that takes years to attract a mainstream audience.

The Microsoft and Sony question

For Microsoft, Valve’s move is double-edged. On one hand, a powerful SteamOS console broadens the PC ecosystem – which helps Game Pass on PC and Microsoft’s expanding PC-first publishing. On the other, a living-room Steam box threatens Xbox’s core value proposition if Valve can nail pricing. A credible, well-priced Steam Machine and couch-first user experience would siphon performance-hungry buyers away from the PS5 and Xbox consoles who already own big Steam libraries and prefer the PC storefront economics.

For Sony, the threat is subtler but real. PlayStation’s moat is exclusives and a polished UX. But if Valve pairs broad back catalogue access with competitive pricing and reliable anti-cheat on Linux (Proton/BattlEye/Easy Anti-Cheat compatibility has improved since Steam Deck), Valve’s console could take market share from the Japanese giant.

Sony’s strategy of porting PS5 games to PC also means a growing slice of PlayStation content will arrive – eventually – on Steam. In that world, the Steam Machine doesn’t have to “beat” PS5; it just has to be good enough to keep PC spend inside Steam’s walls.

Why a Linux console is a big deal

SteamOS has matured dramatically via the Steam Deck: Proton compatibility, shader pre-caching, input layers and storefront/device integration all got real-world testing at scale. That matters because the old Steam Machine experiment failed less on hardware and more on cohesion – too many boxes, too little “console-like” simplicity.

Linux as the underlying operating system also changes industry dynamics:

Platform leverage: A viable Linux console weakens Windows’ gravitational pull on game developers over time. If Proton keeps closing gaps – and Valve’s stated interest in ARM bears fruit – developers may follow.

A viable Linux console weakens Windows’ gravitational pull on game developers over time. If Proton keeps closing gaps – and Valve’s stated interest in ARM bears fruit – developers may follow. Cost stack: There’s no Windows licence, so Valve can reinvest in silicon or pass on savings on price.

There’s no Windows licence, so Valve can reinvest in silicon or pass on savings on price. Openness and mods: The PC ethos in the lounge – mod-friendly, peripheral-agnostic, cloud-agnostic – contrasts with console walled gardens, broadening what “console gaming” can mean.

Will developers show up? They already did for the Steam Deck, and the incentives here are stronger: Proton improvements and Steam Deck-verified work will carry over to the new console.

So, Valve just re-entered the living room with a clearer value proposition: your Steam library, a simple console experience, a credible VR story and no Windows tax – all on Linux. Pricing will decide whether this dents Xbox and puts real pressure on Sony, or simply becomes the new “enthusiast PC under the TV”. But after the Steam Deck’s success and SteamOS’s growing maturity, the odds of a meaningful market impact look far better than a decade ago.

If Valve gets the pricing right – and keeps iterating Proton – the Steam Machine could finally make Linux a first-class citizen on the biggest screen in the house. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

