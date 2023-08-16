Survey: Dell Technologies unpacks hybrid working challenges

In March 2020, businesses across the world rapidly closed their physical offices and sent staff members home to work. Initially, the expectation was that the closures would only persist for a couple of months – but three years later, countless employees still operate remotely.

The global workforce found itself forced by the pandemic to engage in an unparalleled experiment with remote work on an unprecedented scale, and significant transformations have unfolded since then.

The line separating our professional and personal lives has become increasingly blurred. Working from home, at least part of the time, has become the norm, as people juggle their personal lives along with meeting work deadlines.

Reaping the benefits of the hybrid approach relies heavily on choosing the right technology

One thing is clear, and that is that hybrid working, or the combination of both remote work and office-based work, is here to stay. A “work from anywhere” strategy is now considered essential for any modern business, as it offers workforces and companies alike increased flexibility and enhanced productivity.

This working model also brings a physical presence back to the business, while retaining the freedom remote working offers. In fact, it has become an expected requirement, instead of a privilege, and has cemented itself as a competitive advantage to attract and retain the top talent in the market.

However, reaping the benefits of the hybrid approach relies heavily on choosing the right technology. In fact, to support hybrid working, new digital tools are needed to maintain productivity in any location, which is why it’s important to invest in a proper hybrid working setup.

Dell Technologies and Pinnacle survey

While many companies “made do” with their remote working tools during the pandemic, in the aftermath, this isn’t enough. Similarly, to avoid divides forming between people, teams, and the business as a whole, companies found that having the right tools in place make people feel connected and part of a team.

Organisations realised that in order to get the most out of hybrid working they need more.

With this in mind, leading ICT distributor Pinnacle, in conjunction with Dell Technologies, is conducting a survey aimed at unpacking the benefits and challenges of hybrid working, as well as the tools needed to overcome difficulties.

For instance, both cloud and cybersecurity tools are a must. Most companies who have adopted a hybrid work model are investing in cloud technology and cybersecurity tools.

Similarly, to build a better foundation for success, investment in collaboration tools and infrastructure is key. Also, in today’s cloud-first world, “as-a-service” tools have become critical for improving productivity and innovation.

In this survey, Dell Technologies will unpack what is needed to equip today’s workforces, so companies can reap the benefits of hybrid working.

Participants stand to win a R2 000 voucher, so please take five minutes to add your voice to this important conversation.