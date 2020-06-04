Switchcom: South Africa's leading wired and wireless solutions for businesses - TechCentral

Switchcom is a versatile, on-the-move ICT company established in 2015 to supply South Africa with trustworthy wired and wireless Internet solutions. Within our extensive range of products, you will find surveillance cameras, structured cabling, installation material, VoIP systems, fibre cabling and accessories, solar solutions, and wireless networking equipment, among other things.

We stock a comprehensive range of products so that our clients have everything they need for their ICT solutions. Our range of services is designed to include sales, technical support, and distribution, financing and training for resellers, installers, sub-distributors, Internet service providers, wireless ISPs and end users. We’ve made it our business to help connect people and we’ve committed ourselves to supporting our clients with superb products and a valuable service that they can use to improve their position in the industry.

It is our mission to serve our clients with knowledge, passion and inspiration. Our team is consistently pushing to learn more so that we can provide our clients with the best service, and in doing so, achieve their goals.

What does Switchcom offer?

Over the years, we have learnt just how flexible and necessary wireless networking can be. We make sure that we can provide our clients with the best possible solution for their particular environment. We are South Africa’s only distributor for ALGCOM, which manufactures armoured boxes, AC/DC UPSes, antennas and horn sectors, all of which can fit in with the client’s specific requirements. Switchcom is also a distributor of MikroTik Master, Poynting, Ubiquiti, Cambium and Mimosa.

For those in need of wired networking, we offer everything you could possibly need, including indoor and outdoor cables, patch panes, routers, switches, and flyleads.

Switchcom understands that the market is a diverse one and we know that our customers will have varied security concerns and requirements.

To cater to each unique client, we stock a variety of brands which include Huawei, Mercusys, D-link, TP-Link, Netgear, Totolink, Trendlink, Fortinet, Extralink and Tenda.

We also have our own in-house fibre range which is well priced and guaranteed to be high quality. As a part of this system, we have OTDRs, distribution boxes, fibre cables, patch leads, pigtails, splicers and mid couplers available. Rentals are also available.

We believe that it is not enough to just supply great products, but rather that the emphasis should be on supplying reliable solutions. This is best seen with our surveillance setup, which is the ideal solution for smart retail, banking and residential industries.

We are experts when it comes to working with Hikvision and Dahua, which ensures that our clients enjoy true value with every product purchased. We also place our trust firmly in Samsung, Western Digital and Seagate for video storage.

Regardless of whether you require a complete solution or if you are just looking for an end-user device, some of the best VoIP systems we offer come from brands like Snom, Grandstream, Gigaset and Fanvil.

With our approach and the systems we offer, our clients can focus fully on their core business while we provide them with everything they could possibly need. We will even supply them with the necessary installation material they might need, including conduit, aluminium, galvanised poles, nuts and bolts, cable ties, brackets, trunking, and more.

We assist our clients with a number of helpful services, which include:

Stock collection for emergencies over weekends, public holidays, and the period between Christmas and New Year;

Helpful financing options range from the usual 30 days to the immensely helpful 120 days. This allows clients to have access to capital that they might need in order to chase big deals;

Price matching and negotiations for bulk purchases;

Ordering items that are not on our stock list;

Offering free delivery locally for orders over R 2 500 (excluding VAT) and nationally for orders over R 10 000 (excluding VAT); and

The ability to import speciality items internationally.

What are the benefits of using Switchcom in your business?

We function on one simple but effective ethos, which is to always aim to deliver the best to our clients. We achieve this by creating a business model that helps us always to be able to go beyond the expectations of our clients and get them everything they need to complete their projects.

Our company is always available, especially for those unforeseen emergency situations and system failures. We provide our clients with whatever they need over weekends, public holidays and the Christmas/New Year period.

Those smaller companies that are competing against bigger establishments will find that our flexible finance options come in helpful when it comes to ensuring that they are able to take on bigger projects.

And our free delivery option is a great way for our customers to save money.

Where is Switchcom based?

Switchcom Distribution is situated in Johannesburg/Gauteng (49 Galaxy Avenue in Linbro Business Park).

Step by step guide how to get your hands on the highest quality brands in South Africa.

Visit our website www.switchcom.co.za

You can also check us out on Facebook and Twitter

E-mail us at sales@switchcom.co.za

Call us on 010 007 2555

To become a dealer it is as easy as completing a dealer application on our website or asking one of our consultants to e-mail the application to you.

After the registration is complete, you can enjoy all of the benefits we offer.

Networking retailers, ISP, resellers, service providers, installers, networking technicians and telecommunications technicians can register with us.

Switchcom’s goal is to become Southern Africa’s supplier of choice.