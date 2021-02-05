Telkom appoints new group CFO - TechCentral

Telkom on Friday said Dirk Reyneke will replace chief financial officer Tsholofelo Molefe, who resigned in December to join MTN Group, also as CFO.

Reyneke’s appointment is with immediate effect. He was previously CFO of Telkom’s wholesale division, Openserve, and before that he was CFO of its property business, Gyro.

A former director of finance and operations at Absa, Reyneke — who is a chartered accountant — joined Telkom in 2012 as CFO of Telkom Mobile.

MTN announced on 4 December that Molefe would join the group, replacing Ralph Mupita in the role after he was appointed to replace president and CEO Rob Shuter, who has since joined the UK’s BT Group.

Meanwhile, Telkom on Friday also announced changes to its board committees.

It named Kholeka Mzondeki as the chair of its social and ethics committee. Mzondeki steps down from the investment and transactions committee. Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook has been named as a member of the nominations committee, while Keith Rayner has been appointed to the investment and transactions committee.

Lastly, Alphonzo Samuels — a former CEO of Openserve — has been named to the social and ethics committee and the investment and transactions committee. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media